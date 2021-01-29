Houston Traffic – Daytime downtown weekend closures

HOUSTON (CW39) Hannah Trippett here in the CW39 traffic studio… Needing to let you know about weekend downtown construction. Specifically around downtown Houston. Heads up if that this is where you will be traveling, especially tomorrow.

I-10 CLOSURE

Starting on I-10 east. If you’re traveling westbound though towards I-69, you have maybe one or two lanes closed. Not a total closure, but we’re more concerned about that ramp being close to go to the Eastex freeway. The time frame tomorrow is the main concern for this closure. Tomorrow between 7:00am and 3:00pm – so during the day, this is going to affect you. I usually talk about overnight closures, but just pay attention to this time frame.

I-45 CLOSURE

Another closure in this same area – Alternate routes, southbound main lanes of I-45 from Saint Joseph Parkway to the Eastex freeway as well as that ramp to the Eastex will be closed as well. That time frame though is 9:00pm tonight continuously until 2:00pm tomorrow afternoon. So this won’t last all the way until Sunday.

ALTERNATE ROUTES

If you’re thinking “how am I supposed to travel around downtown?” There are plenty of side street options or just take another freeway.

Maybe avoid I-45. Traveled to I-10. Hop off I-10 at San Jacinto just be aware you will be seeing some very slow speeds in this part of town overnight tonight into tomorrow.