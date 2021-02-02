Houston Traffic – Downtown water main break closes streets, stalls area businesses

HOUSTON (CW39) A downtown water main break overnight snarled traffic and stalls business till maybe Tuesday afternoon… but it won’t be the last.

CW39’s Shannon LaNier is on scene where heavy construction is underway on Hutchins at Polk Street in heart of downtown Houston.

It was around 3:30a.m. Tuesday morning when the leak was first reported. It increased to a 12 inch wide pipe rupture surging water, and rerouting traffic during rush hour early Tuesday morning.

No homes are in the area, but many businesses near the George R. Brown Convention Center are expected to be without water until the repair takes effect. That may be Tuesday afternoon, but could take longer.

No word on if the convention center is without water today.

The contruction is part of a larger 2-year project with large tubing still in pieces needing placement underground along the road where heavy metal covers are in place over openings where pipe is expected to be placed.

Cranes are on site to repair the break at this hour (9am 2/2/2021).

Bad new is, CW39 Houston is told they may have more in the future as they continue construction to remove and replace the underground piping that has suffered rips, wear, tear and leaks.

Roads are closed in the area for now.