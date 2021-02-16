Houston Traffic – HPD Chief Art Acevedo thanks you for staying off roadways, as black ice remains
HOUSTON (CW39) Most have stayed off roadways and the snow has mostly cleared. However, this morning, we are following more reports of ice on the road than we had yesterday morning.
It may not completely covering the road, but there are patches around town. It may be worse in our suburbs.
It seems that most folks have stayed off roadways during this dangerous time in our city.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo drove home around midnight and noticed traffic was “extremely light.” He took to Twitter to thank Houstonians for being mindful of warnings issued citywide.
However, we have another night to go before roads clear of black ice remaining on roadways. It may look clear, but it’s ice as long as temperatures remain under freezing over the next 24 hours.
Right now, these just a few of the locations where ice is on roadways…