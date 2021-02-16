Houston Traffic – HPD Chief Art Acevedo thanks you for staying off roadways, as black ice remains

HOUSTON (CW39) Most have stayed off roadways and the snow has mostly cleared. However, this morning, we are following more reports of ice on the road than we had yesterday morning.

It may not completely covering the road, but there are patches around town. It may be worse in our suburbs.

It seems that most folks have stayed off roadways during this dangerous time in our city.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo drove home around midnight and noticed traffic was “extremely light.” He took to Twitter to thank Houstonians for being mindful of warnings issued citywide.

Done for the day. Just drove our freeway system 59 to Bellaire/Fondren, 45 in center City & 10 to 610. Roadways are still icy, but mostly passable with reduced speeds. Traffic is extremely lite. Thank you Houston for heeding the warnings. We will get through this event together. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 16, 2021

However, we have another night to go before roads clear of black ice remaining on roadways. It may look clear, but it’s ice as long as temperatures remain under freezing over the next 24 hours.

Right now, these just a few of the locations where ice is on roadways…

Ice on roadways Tuesday morning. CW39 Houston