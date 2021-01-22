Houston Traffic – I-10 total closure this weekend

HOUSTON (CW39) A total closure you should be aware of this weekend, is along I-10 at Yale. The eastbound lanes will be closed this weekend. This total closure begins at 9:00pm tonight until Monday morning at 5:00am. You’re going to hop on that frontage road, then take the next entrance toward downtown. It’s going to be a little bit of an issue if you’re planning to travel around this part of town.

Don’t forget the closer you get to downtown you’re going to run into another at Elysian where they’re building a bridge over I-10 in between the Eastex and I-45. So a lot of closures that you need to make sure you are aware of before you head into this part of town.