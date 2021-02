AUSTIN (CW39) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding the public that while Super Bowl celebrations may look a little different than years past, safety should still be at the forefront of everyone’s minds. All Texans are encouraged to enjoy the biggest sporting event of the year responsibly.

DPS Troopers will increase patrols all day Feb. 7 (from 12:01 a.m. until midnight), as part of the nationwide CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) initiative. Troopers will be looking for drivers who violate the law, including those who are speeding, failing to wear their seat belt and driving under the influence.