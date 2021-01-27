Houston Traffic – “Check yourself before you wreck yourself” message on local highways

HOUSTON (CW39) Words to live by before you leave your house today. “Check-ity-check yo’self before you wreck yourself,” a lyric made famous by Ice Cube, is now on local traffic boards around town.

Drive friendly the Texas way Houston! “Pump your brakes” as Ice Cube says.

A competition back in December had folks coming up with the best messages to post on local traffic boards.

CW369 traffic anchor Hannah Trippett and CW39 Chief meteorologist talked about this and how it also ties in with weather. This has to be the best by far though.

Here’s a look!