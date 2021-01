SEABROOK (CW39) There will be construction flagging at the driveways along northbound SH146 between Repsdorph Road and Red Bluff Road in Seabrook 9:00am to 3:00pm daily from 1/25/21 to 1/30/21.

The flagging will help provide driveway access as the driveways are demolished and reconstructed. No off duty police officers are anticipated to be used in this closure.