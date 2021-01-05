Houston Traffic – Southwest Freeway TOTAL closure overnight through Sunday

HOUSTON (CW39) We’ve been talking a lot about some closures taking place in this part of town over the last several weeks but normally just one exit.

For those of you that travel on the Southwest freeway inbound, a major closure coming this week starting tonight.

Gessner Road, northbound all the way to Chimney Rock, all main lanes will be completely closed from 9:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.. That’s a very long stretch of roadway.

That effects several exits within that 5 mile stretch. That means, you will be exiting the freeway traveling on that frontage road all the way towards Fondren, Bellaire, and Hillcroft. Then you can get back on around Chimney Rock and then get to 610 the West Loop that way.

But a lot of extra time, even overnight, will be needed, to go through all of those lights. You can exit Beltway 8 and take that up towards Westpark Tollway. Another option, take that route up to toward I-10 the Katy Freeway if you would like to.

The good news is, all of this construction will be picked back just in time for the morning commute. But be aware this will continue starting to get tonight all the way until Sunday morning at 5:00am when it will finally be finished.