SEABROOK, TX (CW39) There will be alternating lane closures in both directions of Towers Boulevard in Seabrook beginning 5:00am today, Monday 1/25/21 and continuing through midnight Saturday 1/30/21.

This closure is to reconstruct the intersection using fast-track concrete paving. Access to and from Towers Boulevard will be maintained throughout this time period.

Two off duty police officers are anticipated to be used in this closure to supervise traffic and the area.