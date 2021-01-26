Houston Traffic – TxDOT launches Truck Safety Campaign

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 traffic anchor Hannah Trippett here, letting you know, that starting this week, the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) is launching its Truck Safety Campaign. Since big rigs way 20 times more than an average car, it’s good to know how to keep safe when driving around them along our busy freeways.

18-wheelers and big rigs require more time to start and stop and have large blind spots that motorists need to be aware of. Here are a few safety tips when driving around large trucks:

Pass trucks safely by waiting until you can see both truck head lights in your rearview mirror before moving back into your lane.

Stay away from big rigs no-zone or blind spot. No-zones include the blind spots along each side of the space up to 20 feet in front of the cab in the area up to 200 feet behind the trailer.

Maintain a safe following distance. Be sure you can see the driver in the truck side mirror and never cross behind a truck that is backing up.

Don’t squeeze behind a truck as the truck makes wide turns. The driver may not see you.

A whole lot more when it comes to truck safety but always be aware whenever you are driving around town. Especially on our major freeways.