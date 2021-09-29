Houston Traffic | Unusual amount of accidents Wednesday morning due to wet commute

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) If you are still on the roads right now, rain is clearing out but we had an unusual amount of accidents for early morning hours.

It’s obviously because of the wet road conditions and people not taking their time going into work. So a lot of accidents were popping up around Houston, so you still need to be careful.

At 6:30 a.m., there were about seven accidents reported along Highway 225 and more along I-10 east of Houston. If you were traveling in this part of town, be extra-cautious.

Earlier this morning, a HAZMAT spill was reported. Here’s a look at that earlier incident.