Houston Traffic – Weekend road construction

Another weekend, another closure on the 610 West loop. Heads up for anyone traveling near the Galleria or Bellaire, the southbound entrance ramp to I-69 will be closed this weekend.

Looking to avoid the area you can always take Chimney Rock Rd. south all the way to I-69, or you can stay on the main lanes of the loop and exit Bissonnet St., U-turn, and then take the northbound ramp.

Be aware that the time frame for this closure is different than previous weekends, the closure will begin at 7 A.M. on Saturday morning and will continue until 5 A.M. on Monday.