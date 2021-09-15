Houston Traffic | Weeknight road closure on the West Loop near the Galleria

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)– The weeknight road closures are back around the 69/610 interchange project.

This week, beginning on Wednesday September 15, all main lanes on the West Loop northbound will be closed between I-69 to Richmond Ave. The closure will take place between 9 P.M. until 5 A.M. each night until Sunday morning.

Drivers traveling northbound from Bellaire can take the Westheimer exit ramp to the frontage road to avoid this closure.

A separate closure taking place on the east side of town may slow down commuters on I-10. Between 9 A.M. and 12 P.M. on Wednesday, all lanes on the entrance ramp from I-10 westbound to I-610 southbound will be closed.

Commuters can either take the northbound exit, or the frontage road to avoid the construction in this area.

