Houston Traffic | Weeknight road closure on the West Loop near the Galleria

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)– The weeknight road closures are back around the 69/610 interchange project.

This week, beginning on Wednesday September 15, all main lanes on the West Loop northbound will be closed between I-69 to Richmond Ave. The closure will take place between 9 P.M. until 5 A.M. each night until Sunday morning.

Drivers traveling northbound from Bellaire can take the Westheimer exit ramp to the frontage road to avoid this closure.

A separate closure taking place on the east side of town may slow down commuters on I-10. Between 9 A.M. and 12 P.M. on Wednesday, all lanes on the entrance ramp from I-10 westbound to I-610 southbound will be closed.

Commuters can either take the northbound exit, or the frontage road to avoid the construction in this area.

Remember to tune in to No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 5:30-9:30 A.M. for more construction updates.