Houston Traffic – Overnight closure along 69/59 near West Loop South

HOUSTON (CW39) Last week it was the northbound main lanes of 69/59 before the 610 West Loop that were closed overnight from 9pm-5am.

This week, it’s the same hours overnight, but opposite direction. The southbound main lanes between Chimney Rock Rd. and Fondren Rd. will all be closed and all traffic will be pushed to the frontage road.

Alternates are recommended in this case, to get around what will be a trouble spot for drivers overnight. You can take the Westpark Tollway, or travel up to I-10 to take the Beltway if you are trying to travel around the west side of Houston.