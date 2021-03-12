Houston weekend road closures

HOUSTON (CW39) Get ready for more weekend road construction around the Galleria. Unlike previous weeks, this weekend only the frontage road alongside the I-610 West loop will be closed from Richmond Ave. to Westpark Dr. Commuters will still be able to take the south bound exit ramp to I-69, but expect delays in the area.

Another closure could pose a bigger problem on the far west side out in Brookshire. All main lanes of I-10 going east at FM 359 will be closed overnight. Starting at 9pm Friday don’t expect to be able to travel around the area quickly. All lanes should reopen at 8 am on Saturday morning.

