HOUSTON (KIAH) – For many people living around the Afton and Bellaire communities in Houston, the concern is traffic increasing in residential neighborhoods once TxDot closes two of the most congested roadways in Texas.

After Friday, April 29th Houstonians will no longer be able to take the I-69 Southbound connector ramp to I-610 Southbound West Loop closes for two years.

Daniel Garcia, a Belaire resident says, “It worries me if it closes because getting to work will be harder.”

Danny Perez, TxDOT’s Public Information Officer says closing the I-69 southbound connector ramp to I-610 Southbound West Loop for two years is the last phase of a six-year project.

“We have to close the existing ramp, demolish it, and then start to rebuild – or start to build the new ramp, said Perez.

Garcia worries about people driving through his neighborhood. He says, “I hope the traffic doesn’t get worse.”

Safety officials at TxDOT say traffic back-up is nearly impossible to avoid in an ongoing construction zone.

“Unfortunately, anything we touch whether it’s closing one lane or an entrance or exit ramp, it’s going to impact traffic,” said Perez.

Perez says TxDOT is working with local law enforcement officers to improve the anticipated congestion on the streets.

“So we also look at improving the signal timing for folks and the red light is not causing the traffic,” said Perez.

The ramp closes at 9:00 p.m. TxDOT officials expect the ramp to be completed and open by 2024. In the meantime, roadway officials encourage drivers to seek an alternate route.