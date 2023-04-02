HOUSTON (KIAH)– Driving can be dangerous no matter what time you’re traveling on the road. However, according to a study, your chances of getting into an accident are higher between the hours of 9 and 10 p.m.. That’s 5.57 fatalities impacting drivers.

These statistics come from a new study from The Clunker Junker which used data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. They categorized the most dangerous drive times by city and state.

The study takes a look at the U.S. as a whole and found:

Statistics show that 4-5 a.m. is the safest time to drive with only 2.34 fatal collisions across the U.S during that time of day.

According to the National Safety Council, evening rush hour can also be a concern on the road. If you need to drive during rush hour traffic (4 – 7 p.m.).

Here are some safety tips to keep in mind:

Slow down on the road

Be aware of drivers that swerve between lanes

Don’t go on autopilot–always stay alert

Familiarize yourself with a map of your route before you hit the road

Avoid distractions like eating, drinking and texting