Solo drivers choosing to use the HOV lanes for a toll will see a substantial increase – a $2 hike at peak hours.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Following a successful pilot of the program, METRO announces HOV/HOT lanes will remain open every day of the week moving forward.

Last week, METRO’s Board of Directors approved the plan that keeps the HOV/HOT Lanes on Interstate 45, U.S. Highway 59 and U.S. Highway 290 open on weekends. Weekend and holiday operations will follow the same schedule, occupancy requirements and tolls as weekdays.

“Yes, our job is to connect people to jobs, but it is also to connect people to recreational opportunities, weekend trips, leisure trips, trips to schools and universities,” said METRO Chair Sanjay Ramabhadran. “Having a consistent seven-day operation is a significant benefit.”

The weekend pilot program began Saturday, July 2, and was set to end Monday, Sept. 5. The recently approved permanent implementation will begin Saturday, Sept. 10. Here is a look at the schedule and occupancy requirements for HOV lanes.

