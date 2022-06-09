HOUSTON (KIAH) — Gas prices continue to rise in Houston and everywhere in Texas, as prices have risen almost $2 from last year.

According to AAA Texas, the average price in Houston for a gallon of gas is $4.64, an increase of 33 cents from last week and $1.97 from the same time in 2021.

Houston is near the average for the state of Texas, which is $4.62 per gallon. The highest prices are in El Paso at $4.88, while Lubbock drivers are paying $4.40 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.97, which is 26 cents more when compared to this day last week and $1.90 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Texas drivers are feeling more pain at the pump as record prices continue to be broken almost daily. The higher fuel prices are thanks to soaring demand along with continued concerns regarding tighter oil supplies due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“With the national average almost at $5 a gallon, and the statewide average reaching a new record, drivers can expect to see higher prices for the next few weeks – if not months – as Russian oil is off the market for many countries due to its war in Ukraine,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “The best way to improve your vehicle’s fuel economy is to practice safe driving habits and adhere to your automobile’s recommended maintenance schedule.”

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Houston, TX metro area and created free to use gas price widgets for every metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of June 2.

State gas tax data is from World Population Review. Three states—Connecticut, Georgia, and New York—have temporarily suspended gas taxes to defray costs for consumers while prices are up.

Houston by the numbers

– Gas current price: $4.31

— Texas average: $4.34

— Texas gas tax: $0.20 per gallon (#42 highest among all states)

– Week change: +$0.04 (+1.0%)

– Year change: +$1.66 (+62.3%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.31 (6/2/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.02

– Week change: -$0.03 (-0.7%)

– Year change: +$2.23 (+79.9%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.18 (5/12/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Napa, CA: $6.50

#2. San Francisco, CA: $6.49

#3. San Rafael, CA: $6.49

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Lawton, OK: $4.07

#2. Albany, GA: $4.10

#3. Warner Robins, GA: $4.11

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162