Gas prices continued their decline this week with regular gas hitting $3.75 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. On a similar and related trajectory, oil traded at around $82 per barrel on Wednesday—the lowest point since the end of January 24.

Patrick DeHaan, energy analyst at GasBuddy, predicts that by the end of 2022, gas prices in some states will fall below $3 per gallon barring any major fluctuations in oil prices or hurricanes that could impact refinery capacity. DeHaan notes that under these same conditions, the national average could fall below $3.50 per gallon, according to an interview with CNBC.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Houston, TX metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of September 8 State gas tax data is from World Population Review. Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Houston by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.17

— Texas average: $3.21

— Texas gas tax: $0.20 per gallon (#42 highest among all states)

– Week change: -$0.12 (-3.6%)

– Year change: +$0.41 (+14.9%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.68 (6/11/22)

– Diesel current price: $4.54

– Week change: -$0.05 (-1.1%)

– Year change: +$1.66 (+57.7%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.24 (6/19/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.63

#2. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.63

#3. San Francisco, CA: $5.51

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $3.02

#2. Dalton, GA: $3.03

#3. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: $3.05

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162