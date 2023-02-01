HOUSTON (KIAH) With traffic congestion costing U.S. drivers an average of 51 hours and $869 during 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Drive in, as well as expert commentary.



To determine the most driver-friendly states in the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states across 31 key metrics. The data set ranges from average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.

Driving in Texas (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

5 th – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita

– Auto-Repair Shops per Capita 1 st – Avg. Gas Prices

– Avg. Gas Prices 22 nd – Auto-Maintenance Costs

– Auto-Maintenance Costs 2 nd – Car Dealerships per Capita

– Car Dealerships per Capita 23rd – Change in Traffic Fatality Rate