HOUSTON (KIAH) With traffic congestion costing U.S. drivers an average of 51 hours and $869 during 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Drive in, as well as expert commentary.
To determine the most driver-friendly states in the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states across 31 key metrics. The data set ranges from average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.
Driving in Texas (1=Best; 25=Avg.):
- 5th – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita
- 1st – Avg. Gas Prices
- 22nd – Auto-Maintenance Costs
- 2nd – Car Dealerships per Capita
- 23rd – Change in Traffic Fatality Rate