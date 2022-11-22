AUSTIN (KXAN) — The holiday season is upon us, meaning many will be leaving home to travel to visit family and friends.

The American Automobile Association issued its forecast for this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

As many as 4 million Texans will head out on the road or take a flight. This represents a 1% increase over 2021 and is 95% of pre-pandemic levels.

Across the country, more than 54 million will travel, a 2% increase over last year and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes.

2022 Thanksgiving travel projected numbers

The AAA study suggested buses, cruises and trains are more popular modes of transportation with more than a 20% increase across the state and the country versus 2021’s numbers. There was a small increase in air travel and neither an increase nor a decrease in driving the car.

It appears many Texans want to enjoy their state this weekend based on the Hill Country being the no. 1 travel destination. This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise because of the beauty of the Hill Country.

No matter the season, the Hill Country offers spectacular sunsets.

Santa Fe and the Colorado ski resorts came in at no. 2 and no. 3. Orlando, Anaheim and Las Vegas are the top three travel destinations for those outside of Texas.

When should you travel if you’re going by car? AAA believes that going early or going late is the best. Get ahead of your fellow drivers to avoid getting hung up in traffic.

2022 Thanksgiving travel forecast from AAA

As for air travelers, get to the airport early to give yourself plenty of time to go through security. The lines will likely be long, especially on Nov. 23 and 26.