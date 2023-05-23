HOUSTON (KIAH)– Having a full maintenance check of your car is critical especially on wet roads and before a big trip. AAA Texas teamed up with Discount Tire to remind drivers about the importance of checking your tires on a regular basis.

Here are a few tire maintenance tips to keep in mind:

Make sure to inflate your tires to the correct pressure -it’s best to check your tire air pressure when the tires are cooled down because heat can increase your tire pressure reading by several pounds per square inch. Tires lose pressure naturally 1-3 psi per month. Low tire pressure results in poor handling and braking, reduced gas mileage, and excessive wear. Check your car’s tire pressure at least once a month and before a big trip.

– an increasing number of new vehicles have tire kits instead of spare tires. Some vehicles have run-flat tires and no spare. It’s a good idea to check and see which option your vehicle has. If your vehicle has a spare tire, make sure that it’s inflated. Don’t overload your vehicle– A combination of underinflated tires and an overloaded vehicle is one of the most dangerous conditions because tires can overheat and fail. Check your car’s owner manual for your vehicle’s gross vehicle weight rating, which is its maximum operating weight which includes the weight of the vehicle, passengers, and cargo (excluding a trailer).