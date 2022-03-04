HOUSTON (KIAH) Ride your right to Rodeo Houston with a new pop-up bike lane now in place for local goers.

The new temporary route runs from from Brays Bayou Greenway southward to to Rodeo Houston. Folks are joining up at the trailhead near N. Braeswood and Main to ride a one mile route to NRG along 610 the South loop near Kirby.

The group is expected to gather this Sunday between 2:00 o’clock to 6:00 p.m..

Houston Bike Plan is leading the installment and is an organization working with the community to help more locals cyclers to get around the city safely and easily.