HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston police officer is recovering after he was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

Police said the officer had just left roll call and was heading southbound on T.C. Jester Boulevard toward his beat around 10:30 p.m. Monday night when he was hit by the driver of a Toyota Tacoma at the 4600 block of Tidwell Drive.

Police say the driver of the Tacoma did show signs of intoxication and attempted to run from the scene.

Officers said when the vehicles collided in the intersection, the suspect got out and displayed signs of intoxication. Another officer showed up and the suspect started to flee the scene. They were able to take him into custody. There was no one else involved.

The officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to be fine.

The driver of the Tacoma, who police say did have prior DWI arrests, was not hurt.