HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you see a lot of police presence near Shell Energy Stadium in east downtown Houston on Tuesday morning, that’s because the Houston police SWAT team and members of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a pre-planned training exercises inside and outside the stadium.

According to a post on social media from HPD, the training will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Anyone near downtown might hear noises sounding like bangs during parts of the training.

Notice of scheduled training exercise at Shell Energy Stadium. pic.twitter.com/HHX7ZQfazB — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 5, 2023

HPD’s Mobility Response team will also be in the area for traffic control during the training. They advise to find alternative routes in the area during the training. All officers and equipment should be gone from the area by noon.