GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — Repairs are underway in Galveston after a huge hole opened up right in the middle of a street.

The city says that 51st Street has been closed from Broadway to Avenue K as repair work continues after a part of the street caved in and created a large hole on Thursday.

Rain in the area from earlier this week may have caused some of the asphalt to collapse and create the hole, city officials said.

The city is working with a contractor to install a temporary bypass line and install a new manhole. It is not known if the road will be fixed by Friday morning.