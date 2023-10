HOUSTON (CW39) – An accident occurred along I-10 near the San Jacinto Mall around 5:30 a.m. this morning. The crashed caused for all of the main lanes to close while officials access the damage. Two vehicles were involved in this crash.

I-10 East Freeway westbound at John Martin auto-pedestrian incident has all mainlanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/mseYr7FoPB — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) October 20, 2023

Traffic is currently building pass North Main Street. Add in extra time if this is where your morning commute takes you.

pic.twitter.com/uuWEDfyXLu — CW39 Houston Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin (@CarriganChauvin) October 20, 2023