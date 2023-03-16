HOUSTON (KIAH) — All lanes of I-10 westbound on the East Freeway have been shut down due to a deadly crash on Thursday morning.

Houston police is on scene to investigate the crash that has closed all inbound lanes of the freeway at Lockwood Road just before 4 a.m. There are no details yet on the crash.

There is no timeframe for when the freeway will reopen, which could extend into the morning rush hour of traffic.

For alternate routes, use the CW39 traffic map to help you navigate a new route to your destination.