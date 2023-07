HOUSTON (KIAH) — The right lanes of the Katy Freeway westbound at Studemont Road are closed Monday morning due to roadway damage.

According to our sources, there is a metal rod sticking out from the roadway.

It’s not known where this rod came from, but it seems to be a part of the roadway and could cause significant damage if cars are unaware.

There is no information at this time when or how the issue will be resolved, but TxDOT is on it.