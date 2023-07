HOUSTON (CW39) – The I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound frontage road from FM 1463 to Pin Oak in Katy will have one alternate lane closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, July 17 to Friday, July 21.

The eastbound exit ramp to Pin Oak in Richmond will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, July 17 to Friday, July 21.

Traffic wanting to get to Pin Oak Rd or Katy Mills needs to exit FM 1463 or do a U-turn at State Highway 99 (Grand Parkway) frontage road.