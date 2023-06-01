HOUSTON (CW39) – IH-10 Katy, eastbound lanes from Silber Rd to the IH-610 West Loop/ US 290 Direct Connect will be closed continuously until 5:00 AM, Friday, June 2nd.

pic.twitter.com/Cojoj92DHU — CW39 Houston Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin (@CarriganChauvin) June 1, 2023

Alternate route: Traffic to continue on IH-10 eastbound mainlanes and take the IH-610 southbound connector. Continue on IH-610 southbound mainlanes and take exit 10A towards Woodway Dr. U-turn at Woodway Dr. and stay in the left lane to merge onto IH 10 connector. Traffic is to keep right at the fork to merge onto IH-10 eastbound mainlanes.