HOUSTON (CW39) – Eastbound lanes from Silber Rd to IH-610 West Loop/ US 290 Direct Connect will be completely closed on Saturday, May 20th from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Detour: Traffic to continue on IH-10 eastbound mainlanes and take the IH-610 southbound connector. Continue on IH 610 southbound mainlanes and take exit 10A towards Woodway Dr. U-turn at Woodway Dr. and stay in the left lane to merge onto IH-10 connector. Traffic is to keep right at the fork to merge onto IH 10 eastbound mainlanes.

Westbound from Washington Ave/Westcott St to IH-610 West Loop/ US 290 Direct Connect will also be closed from noon, Saturday to 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Detour: Traffic to take exit 763 to IH-610 South. Continue on IH-610 southbound mainlanes and take exit 10A towards Woodway Dr. U-turn at Woodway Dr. and stay in the left lane to merge onto IH-10 connector. Traffic is to keep left at the fork to merge onto IH-10 westbound mainlanes.