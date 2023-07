GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — There will be some road work on the northbound lanes of the I-45 Gulf Freeway that will result in shutting down some lanes for most of the day on Wednesday.

The freeway will be closed beginning at FM 1764 for repair work on the roadway, but crews say that they will only have to close a couple of lanes. They will then continue picking up debris and patching potholes as part of a rolling operation on I-45 northbound between Tiki Island and FM 517 until 2 p.m.

GALVESTON COUNTY: I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound at FM 1764 crews will temporarily close a couple of lanes for roadway repairs. They will then continue picking up debris/ patching potholes as part of a rolling operation on I-45 northbound between Tiki Island and FM 517 until 2pm. pic.twitter.com/94lSXYEANm — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) July 19, 2023