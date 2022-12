HOUSTON (CW39) – CW39 and Houston Transtar want to give you a heads up if you are traveling into town this Friday, Saturday or Sunday!

There will be a major closure this weekend on I -45 Gulf Freeway, northbound, from Lockwood to West Dallas. All main lanes will be closed for roadwork starting 9 p.m. Friday night until Monday 12/5 at 5 a.m.

