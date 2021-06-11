I-69/59 closure: What you need to know

No Wait Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CW39 Traffic Alert

HOUSTON (CW39) Now that the ramp on I-69 NB to go to I-610 W loop NB is closed it’s time to add a few more closures for the weekend. Hannah Trippett breaks down all the closures in the video below:

Starting Friday night at 9 P.M. all main lanes of 69/59 northbound and southbound will be closed. In addition, the Weslayan St. southbound entrance ramp will be closed until further notice.

Alternate routes include any side street throughout the Galleria area. Drivers can take Richmond Ave., Westheimer Rd., or San Felipe St. Another option is to exit 69 at the Beltway and take it up to I-10 Katy freeway if you are trying to get into town.

The good news in all of this is that the main lanes will be reopened Monday morning at 5 A.M. However, there is still one more major long-term closure coming Monday night at 9 P.M. The southbound ramp of 69 to go northbound on 610 W loop will be closed until later this year.

Make sure to tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday between 6-10 A.M. for the latest traffic updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Grill Giveaway with Texas Star Grill Shop

Coming up... National Heat Wave, Grilling Contest - Star Harvey

"Walker" CW39 Houston Interview with Jared P

Biden's European Visit, new record warm low temp

Air Force Base lifts lockdown, Weather outlook - Sharron Melton, Star Harvey

Weekend Weather Forecast - Adam Krueger

TX govt. faces fed lawsuit, TX Tech system growing - Sharron Melton

Heat Pattern, Cicada Invasion, Bats Return - Adam Krueger, Hannah Trippett

National Heat Advisories - Star Harvey

Impacts of an Urban Heat Island - Carrigan Chauvin

Annular Solar Eclipse - Sharron Melton

Impacts of an "Urban Heat Island" - Carrigan Chauvin

103° Forecast Heat Index - Adam Krueger

Drought conditions - Star Harvey

Humidity Explainer

Dog walk Ghost

Houston Weather - Heat advisory, Heat Index outlook, dog walking forecast

It's not the heat, it's the humidity - Star Harvey

Get our 7AM Newsletter - Adam Krueger

HOT pattern for much of U.S. - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss