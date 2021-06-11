I-69/59 closure: What you need to know

HOUSTON (CW39) Now that the ramp on I-69 NB to go to I-610 W loop NB is closed it’s time to add a few more closures for the weekend. Hannah Trippett breaks down all the closures in the video below:

Starting Friday night at 9 P.M. all main lanes of 69/59 northbound and southbound will be closed. In addition, the Weslayan St. southbound entrance ramp will be closed until further notice.

Alternate routes include any side street throughout the Galleria area. Drivers can take Richmond Ave., Westheimer Rd., or San Felipe St. Another option is to exit 69 at the Beltway and take it up to I-10 Katy freeway if you are trying to get into town.

The good news in all of this is that the main lanes will be reopened Monday morning at 5 A.M. However, there is still one more major long-term closure coming Monday night at 9 P.M. The southbound ramp of 69 to go northbound on 610 W loop will be closed until later this year.

Make sure to tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday between 6-10 A.M. for the latest traffic updates.