HOUSTON (CW39) — Houston police and Harris County Precinct 5 Constable deputies are responding to a major crash on the Katy Freeway near Kirkwood Road with parties trapped inside. An HPD officer was blocking the managed lanes about 1-2 miles back when it was struck by a suspected drunk driver.

The suspect’s vehicle struck the patrol car in the managed lanes but came to rest in the main lanes of I-10, where it was struck by two additional vehicles.

HFD responded to the scene and treated and transported both the officer and suspect to trauma centers. As of this morning, both parties are expected to survive. A DWI investigation is ongoing – keeping the roadway closed.