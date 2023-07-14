HOUSTON (CW39) – The Gulf Freeway will be experiencing the following closures this weekend. Plan ahead!

Three inside lanes, northbound from Broadway Street/Park Place to I-610 South Loop will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the morning of Monday, July 17.

One inside lane of the southbound frontage road from Oakcliff Street to Wayside/U.S. Highway 90A will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday, July 15.

One inside lane, southbound from Tellepsen Street to I-610 South Loop will be closed from 2 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Saturday, July 15 to Sunday, July 16.