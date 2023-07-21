HOUSTON (CW39) – The northbound entrance Ramp from FM-518 in League City will see a total closure Your detour is to enter the northbound main lanes using entrance ramp from FM-528 from 6:00 AM, Saturday, July 22 to noon, Sunday, July 23.

The northbound and southbound from FM-518 to FM-517 in League City has 1 alternate lane that is also closed daily from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Saturday, September 30.

Also, the southbound Exit Ramp To FM-518 in League City will be closed continuously from 6:00 AM, Saturday, July 22 to noon, Sunday, July 23. Traffic will exit SBML using exit ramp to FM 528 and continue on SBFR towards FM 518.