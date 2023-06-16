Construction at the 610 West Loop at Westheimer Road, near the 59 SW Frwy interchange

HOUSTON (CW39) – These are the spots in town that will be closed continuously from 9:00 p.m. tonight though 5:00 a.m. Monday:

Southbound Entrance Ramp from Weslayan St.– Traffic to take IH 69 Southbound Frontage Road onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Road. Turn left onto Richmond Ave. Turn left onto IH 69 Southbound Frontage Road. Take next entrance ramp onto IH 69 Southbound.

Southbound from IH-610 West Loop to Chimney Rock Rd.–Traffic will be detoured to Fountainview Exit, and will be able to use next available entrance ramp. The entrance ramp from the frontage road after Chimney Rock Rd. will be open for traffic

Northbound and southbound at IH-610 West Loop– Southbound: Traffic to take connector to IH 610 Northbound. Take San Felipe Rd. exit. U-turn at San Felipe Rd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Southbound. Take connector to IH 69 Southbound. Northbound: Traffic to take connector to IH 610 Southbound. Take Bellaire Blvd exit. U-turn at Bellaire Blvd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Northbound. Take Connector to IH 69 Northbound.

Northbound Connector Ramp To IH 610 West Loop Northbound– Traffic to take connector to IH 610 Southbound. Take Bellaire Blvd exit. U-turn at Bellaire Blvd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Northbound

Northbound Entrance Ramp from Chimney Rock Rd– Traffic to take Westpark Dr Eastbound. Turn left onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Road. Keep right onto IH 69 Northbound Frontage Road. Take next entrance ramp onto IH 69 Northbound.