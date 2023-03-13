HOUSTON (KIAH) — An infant has died and several other people are hurt after a vehicle lost control on the North Freeway and flipped several times.

It happened near the 8000 block of the North Freeway around midnight.

Police say three adults and four children were in a Honda Crossover heading south on I-45. Witnesses told police the vehicle hit the center wall and flipped.

Freeway Closure: 8400 North Fwy southbound lanes are Little York are shut down due to a major crash. Expect delays. Find alternate routes. #houtraffic CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 13, 2023

Several people were thrown from the vehicle. Authorities said the children were not wearing restraints.

A 1-year-old died at the scene and a 3-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police say there was a car seat, but it was in the trunk.

Investigators are trying to determine if alcohol played a role in this deadly crash.