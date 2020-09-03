International flights ramping back up at Houston airports

airplane flying down. against the sky. landing or crash of airplane

HOUSTON (CW39) – More than a dozen air carriers are restarting their international service at Houston airports following the huge decline in air travel during COVID-19.

In March, the aviation industry started experiencing a sharp decline in air service. At the height of the downturn in April, Houston experienced a 95% decline in air traffic.

When it comes to international service, now fourteen out of the twenty-two carriers that were serving Houston before the pandemic started are back in service.

updates on international flights and the safety measures you can expect to see at the airports.

A sign of the times…PPE vending machines are in place at @iah. Face masks, hand sanitizer & thermometers all for sale! 😷✈️ @AirportsHouston @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/8Ph8odvW47 — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) September 3, 2020