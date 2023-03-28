HOUSTON (CW39) – Do you take your dog EVERYWHERE with you? How do you get them to where you are going? Practicing dog safety in the car can be just as much of a preventative measure to ensure your health and theirs. If a dog sits on your lap for car rides, it can not only be distracting for you, but to other cars on the road as well.

So, is it just frowned upon to have your pooch behind the wheel, or is there a law banning it?

Answer: It depends by state.

For example, in New Jersey a pet must be in a carrier or wear a seat belt when a vehicle is moving or the driver can receive a fine of $1,000. In Rhode Island the same rules apply unless the dog is in physical control by someone in the car other than the driver. Fines for not following this could reach $200.

As of now Texas does not have any written restrictions on your dog riding shotgun, but that does not mean that it is safe. It is for sure not suggested.

The American Kennel Club suggest that travelling with your dog in a crate is the safest way of travelling. They also mention on their website that some states have laws, banning pets from riding in the driver’s lap, although many other states may cover dogs and other pets under their distracted driving laws.

According to The American Kennel Club… If you still insist on keeping your dog unrestrained in the car consider the following:

Lock your windows and child-lock your doors. Your dog could figure out how to, or could accidentally, press a button that could cause injury, especially if he sees another animal or dog outside. Additionally, he could be choked if he accidentally rolls the window up while he’s enjoying the breeze.

Never let your dog ride in the bed of a pickup truck. Not only could your dog be injured in a rear collision, but he also could jump out. Dogs who ride here are also at risk of being hit by passing objects, such as road debris and tree branches.

On another note, this one goes for anyONE and anyPET. Restrained or not, NEVER, leave your dog unattended in the car, especially in hot weather. Even if your dog has water in the car, the temperature inside a closed car will rise instantly, especially in the summer, causing heat stroke or death.