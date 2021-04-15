Is your teen driving safely? New report shows which states have the most teenage distracted drivers

56% of parents admit checking their phones while driving, according to a poll. 51% of teens said their parents check and/or use their phones while driving.

HOUSTON (CW39) Is your teen abiding by the rules of the road? According to CoPilot, around 41.7% of Texas teen drivers admit to texting and driving. Additionally, 5.3% report drinking and driving, and 7.4% of young drivers report not wearing a seatbelt when driving.

The CDC says the risk of a fatal crash is three times higher per mile driven for drivers aged 16 to 19 than for drivers aged 20 and up. Risks are particularly high for male drivers, drivers with other teenage passengers, and teens who are in the first few months after receiving their license.

Some encouraging news as it pertains to teen drivers, the study says fatal crashes are on a decline since 2005. Much of this improvement is attributable to public policy reforms incorporated into the licensing process, like bans on cell phone use, restrictions on driving at night, or limits on the number of passengers who can be in a vehicle with a teen behind the wheel.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, remember to tune in to No Wait Weather + Traffic for safety tips and information for on making the roads safer.