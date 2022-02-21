HOUSTON (KIAH) A jackknifed 18-wheeler is now cleared away, after causing early delays near downtown this President’s Day. Along I-10 the Katy Freeway in downtown, right around Houston Avenue, is where that scene was blocking three outbound or westbound lanes. That jackknifed 18-wheeler is we are still seeing slow traffic for now.

Coming in from the eastside

Those of you coming in from the east and trying it to go west, take a lot of extra time. If you are in this part of town, you could possibly could see a slowdown on the interchange ramp on I-45, as well as more downtown entrances, as more people get out there.

It’s Presidents Day however, so we may not see the normal traffic flows that were used to seeing because it’s a holiday. A lot of kids won’t be going into school today. Watch till 9:30 a.m. for LIVE updates.