Kemah, Seabrook lane closures to affect SH-146

Commuters in the Kemah, Seabrook area need to keep an eye on the road for on going construction in the area.

The outside (right) southbound lane on SH146 will be closed between NASA Road 1 in Seabrook and 6th Street in Kemah during the timeframes listed below. These closures are for access to demolish the edge of the existing Clear Creek Channel bridge and set concrete girders on the bridge widening and Express Bridge. Off-duty police officers will be used as needed.

o 9:00pm to 5:00am each night on 6/7/21, 6/8/21, and 6/9/21.

o Extended hours: 9:00am to 5:00am on 6/10/21 and 6/11/21. The outside (right) northbound lane on SH146 will be closed between N Meyer Avenue and NASA Road 1 in Seabrook daily 9:00am to 3:00pm on 6/7/21, 6/10/21, 6/11/21, and 6/12/21. This closure is for access to intersection fast-track paving work. No off duty police officers are anticipated to be used in this closure. The outside (right) northbound lane on SH146 will be closed between 6th Street in Kemah and Miramar Green Street in Seabrook during the timeframes listed below. These closures are for access to demolish the edge of the existing Clear Creek Channel bridge and set concrete girders on the bridge widening and Express Bridge. Off-duty police officers will be used as needed.

o Extended hours: 9:00am to 5:00am on 6/8/21 and 6/9/21. 3rd Street in Seabrook will be fully closed at SH146 continuously beginning 7:00am Monday 6/7/21 and continuing through midnight Saturday 6/12/21. This closure is necessary to pave the intersection with fast-track concrete paving. No off duty police officers are anticipated to be used in this closure, but officers will be available if needed. There will be alternating lane closures in both directions of Marvin Circle in Seabrookcontinuously beginning 7:00am Wednesday 6/2/21 and continuing through midnight Wednesday 6/9/21. This closure is necessary to pave the intersection with fast-track concrete paving. 2 off duty police officers are anticipated to be used in this closure. Access to and from Marvin Circle will be maintained throughout this closure.

Channel closures include:

Both north and southbound channels will be closed starting at 5am on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 and will remain closed through noon on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The south channel will re-open at or before noon.

The north (inbound) channel will remain closed starting at noon on Saturday, June 10, 2021 through noon on Monday, June 14, 2021. The north channel will remain closed while equipment demobilizes.