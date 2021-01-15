Kuykendahl Road widening project underway

SPRING (CW39) Residents in the Spring area are going to be dealing with some construction along Kuykendahl Road for a while.

The construction project will widen Kuykendahl Road from a two-lane half-boulevard to a four-lane boulevard from Lake Woodlands Drive to Research Forest Drive. The project design includes

construction of two 12-foot-wide northbound vehicle lanes from north of Lake Woodlands

Drive to south of Bay Branch Drive with an 8-foot-wide outside shoulder along the new

northbound lanes. There will be a new bridge constructed over Bear Branch for the northbound

lanes that has a shoulder as well as a walkway, mirroring the existing bridge. The two existing

lanes will become the southbound lanes once construction is completed.

The project, funded through the 2015 road bond approved by voters, will complete a four-lane

boulevard from Lake Woodlands Drive to Research Forest Drive.



“I am ecstatic that we are able to fund this project through the savings we had from the other

road bond projects,” Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack said. “This and the Gosling Bridge

widening project are the final projects for Precinct 3 from the 2015 road bond.”



Precinct 3 received $84 million of the $280 million in bond funds, and ultimately will fund a

dozen road projects.