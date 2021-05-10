Lane closure on Southwest freeway at 610 interchange to continue 2-3 months

Construction continues on one of the busiest interchanges in Texas. The 69/610 interchange now has one less main lane as you travel inbound.

After a total closure over the weekend, the northbound lanes of I-69 will now be down to three lanes for the next 2-3 months, according to TxDOT.

Good news. As crews continue to work at the 610/69 interchange, they were able to open up the I-69 Southwest Freeway mainlanes at I-610 West Loop. However, I-69 NB right at I-610 will be down to three lanes for 2-3 months. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/Rf6yNb8wcx — HOU610at69 (@HOU610at69) May 8, 2021

There isn’t a need to take an alternate to avoid this closure, however, extra time will be needed if your daily commute takes you through this part of town. Traveling on Richmond Ave. or Westheimer Rd. are also good options if simply want to avoid one of the slower moving freeways in Houston.

More closures are expected over the next several years as construction continues near the Galleria. Make sure to tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic every weekday for the latest construction updates.