HOUSTON (KIAH) – Outside of the total closure near the Galleria, there are various lane closure taking places throughout greater Houston this weekend.

Starting on Friday, September 30 several lanes will be closed on US-290 in Cypress between Mueschke Road to Cypress Rose Hill. This is not a total closure, but drivers should still expect delays during the time frame of 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. No alternate route is needed.

Over to the southeast side of town in League City where various exit/entrance ramp closures continue this weekend. The northbound entrance ramp from FM-517 will be closed throughout the weekend. drivers can continue on the frontage road until the next available entrance ramp.

Don’t forget about the ongoing lane closure on I-45 between FM-518 to FM-517 during the day at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. through March 31, 2023.

