HARRIS COUNTY — Local authorities say speed might have been the cause of rollover accident in northwest Harris County last night.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said it was around 10:30 p.m. Monday October 30, when deputies were called to the scene of a major rollover crash along Telge Road near Fagan Street. Deputies on scene said the found a pickup truck that had crashed and rolled over on a curved roadway.

Investigators said the driver lost control while driving through that curve and his truck rolled over. Two people inside the truck were taken by medical chopper to an area hospital in serious condition.

Harris County authorities said speed is considered a potential factor in the rollover accident. Only the truck that rolled over was involved. The caused still remains under investigation.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating what might have happened.